Gru and the Minions continue to win hearts everywhere with Despicable Me 4. The animated feature has once again earned decent numbers on its eighteenth weekend. The movie was made on a reported budget of $100 million and has grossed a lot more than that. However, the $1 billion mark seems to be challenging to achieve for the Illumination creation. Scroll below for the deets.

It is part of the highest-grossing animation franchise, and 2024 is a few million away from achieving the #2 spot in the franchise. The third installment came out in 2017, and this fourth film came out around seven years later. It has the same appeal, and people enjoy the minions on the big screen. In addition to that, the movie is also available on digital platforms, despite the fact that people are going to the theatres to watch it and enjoy it with their families.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed how Despicable Me 4 is still scoring winning numbers at the overseas box office. According to that, the movie collected a strong $1.4 million on its eighteenth weekend internationally. It experienced a dip of only 33.3% from last weekend, reaching the $602.4 million international cume over 84 markets. The film was released in early July before Deadpool & Wolverine was released. It performed really well and still continues to do so.

Allied with the $361.1 million US cume, Despicable Me 4 has reached $963.5 million at the worldwide box office. The movie was made on a production budget of $100 million. It has already raked in 863.5% more of its making cost. Also, the latest film is around $7.42 million away from surpassing Despicable Me 2’s $970.76 million. If and when it surpasses that, the 2024 film will be the 2nd highest-grossing film in the main franchise. Check out the ranking of the Despicable Me movies here:

4. Despicable Me (2010) – $544.17 million

3. Despicable Me 4 (2024) – $963.34 million

2. Despicable Me 2 (2013) – $970.76 million

1. Despicable Me 3 (2017) – $1.03 billion

Despicable Me 4 is available as PVOD on digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

