Deool Band 2, starring Mohan Joshi and Snehal Tarde, has been one of the most remarkable box office stories of the year and is now just a few lakhs away from achieving a major feat at the Indian box office. On the third Monday, the film crossed the 60 crore mark in net collections, bringing it closer to becoming the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time. Keep reading for a detailed day 19 collection report!

How much did Deool Band 2 earn at the Indian box office in 19 days?

Day 19, the third Monday, saw the Marathi devotional drama collect 1.15 crore net, a drop of just 17.85% from Friday, day 16’s 1.4 crore. It confirms the film’s superb legs among Marathi-speaking audiences. Overall, it has earned a superb 60.9 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 71.86 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 (8 days) – 30.2 crore

Week 2 – 22.4 crore

Day 16 – 1.4 crore

Day 17 – 2.6 crore

Day 18 – 3.15 crore

Day 19 – 1.15 crore

Total – 60.9 crore

All set to surpass Ved on day 20

Deool Band 2 is currently the fifth-highest-grossing Marathi film. To claim the fourth spot, it must beat Ved (61.2 crore), which is just 30 lakh away. So, with 31 lakh more, the devotional drama will surpass Ved and become the fourth-highest-grossing Marathi film at the Indian box office. The feat will be comfortably accomplished today, on day 20, the third Tuesday.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers at the Indian box office (net):

1. Raja Shivaji – 105.43 crore

2. Sairat – 90 crore

3. Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore

4. Ved – 61.2 crore

5. Deool Band 2 – 60.9 crore (19 days)

6. Natsamrat – 42 crore

7. Pawankhind – 37.72 crore

8. Lai Bhaari – 37 crore

9. Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore

10. Thackeray – 31.6 crore

More about the film

The Deool Band sequel is directed by Pravin Tarde and produced by Kailash Wani, Jayashri Wani, Kaiwalya Wani, and Juili Wani-Suryavanshi. It also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Pravin Tarde, Prasad Oak, Om Bhutkar, Mangesh Desai, Devendra Gaikwad, Jagannath Nivangune, and Atul Kudale in key roles.

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