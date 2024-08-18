In the post-pandemic era, we have seen how sequels can set the box office on fire, irrespective of the standard of the content compared to predecessors. From Bollywood, Stree 2 has gripped the entire nation and is earning unreal numbers. From Kollywood, there’s a much smaller film in the form of Demonte Colony 2, but it is showing the power of being a sequel. Let’s find out how much it has earned at the worldwide box office at the end of 3 days!

Directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, the supernatural horror thriller was released in theatres on August 15, alongside Chiyaan Vikram‘s Thangalaan and Keerthy Suresh’s Raghu Thatha. It’s a sequel to 2015’s Demonte Colony, which was a big surprise success at the box office and was praised by critics. However, this one opened to mixed reviews, but it is still doing well at ticket windows.

Demonte Colony 2 opened well by earning 3.55 crores at the Indian box office. On day 2, it saw a drop and raked in 2.40 crores. Yesterday, it picked up massively by registering a jump of 83.33% and earned 4.40 crores, which is higher than the opening day. It shows that the film is being appreciated by the audience, and it will show a good hold even on weekdays. On the whole, the sequel has earned 10.35 crores net in India in 3 days. Including taxes, it equals 12.21 crores gross.

In overseas, Demonte Colony 2 has earned 2.40 crores gross so far. Combining Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 14.61 crores gross after 3 days. For those who don’t know, the first installment earned 17 crores gross in the lifetime run, which will be surpassed by its sequel today itself.

Reportedly, the sequel is made on a very low budget and is on its way to becoming a big success. Also, once the extended weekend ends tomorrow (Raksha Bandhan holiday), it might overtake Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan at the box office in day-to-day collection.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

