Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman‘s highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine has arrived in theatres worldwide. Before marking its major arrival today, the biggie witnessed its early rollout in several different markets, one of which is Japan. It arrived there a day before yesterday and marked a good start. However, it witnessed a shocking drop yesterday at the box office. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Shawn Levy, the superhero flick has opened to positive reviews from its early screenings, and now, as the film is in theatres all over, the audience reaction is already out. Marvel fans are liking it and are giving a big thumbs-up, but in Japan, a different picture was seen. After topping the charts on Wednesday, the biggie came down on Thursday.

For those who don’t know, Deadpool & Wolverine started its box office journey by earning $1.3 million in Japan on Wednesday. Considering the strong buzz and positive word-of-mouth, the film was expected to stay stable after the opening day, with a minimal drop, but in reality, it witnessed a massive drop.

It is learned that Deadpool & Wolverine raked in a business of $660K in Japan yesterday. This is a drop of $1.3 million compared to the opening day. After the first two days, the film now stands at $1.9 million.

On Wednesday, Deadpool & Wolverine was at the top in Japan, but yesterday, it lost the spot to Despicable Me 4, which completed its first week in the country. Despicable Me 4 topped the charts by earning $730K.

While the performance is decent, it is expected that Deadpool & Wolverine will pick up the pace over the weekend. But if compared with the pre-release buzz, it seems that the biggie might underperform in the market.

