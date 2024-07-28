It was an excellent second day for Deadpool & Wolverine as a huge 22.68 crores came in. The film had collected 21 crores* on Friday and showed further growth on Saturday; despite such big numbers on the opening day already, is a testimony to the fact that the audience is really loving the film. Moreover, in any case the advance booking was already huge for the film and that’s the case for today as well with several shows going houseful.

As is the case with such big budget Hollywood movies, the collections are led by the premium versions, be it IMAX, 3D or 4DX. In fact there are select IMAX and 4DX screens in India and these are the ones which end up going houseful well in advance. As for 3D, there are abundant screens in this format, especially in the major cities, and these are the next to have heavy bookings. Then of course 2D versions come in and in most of the cases these are the ones that keep smaller cities and towns engaged. Since this Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film has good hype across the country in not just the English and Hindi languages but even other south dubbed versions, all-India collections have come as truly fantastic.

There is a lot more that will come today as well and while 25 crores would be the real deal, it would be interesting to see if that number is achieved since the film has anyways been doing heavy numbers right since release. Moreover there could well be capacity issues as well. The good part is that the film is just two hour long which means a lot more shows have been packed in a day. So far, the film has collected 43.68 crores* at the box office and if by some stretch it ends up hitting the 70 crores mark over the weekend then that would be simply superb.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Deadpool & Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Trends): Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman’s Film Grows, Set To Conquer Opening Weekend With 60 Crore+

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News