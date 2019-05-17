De De Pyaar De Box Office: Ajay Devgn To Challenge 4 Major Records Of 2019 Set By Kalank, Kesari & Uri!

Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer De De Pyaar De has released across the country and is off to a good start. Owing to the light-hearted trailer to chartbuster music, the movie was boosted with good pre-release hype and seems like the positive word-of-mouth will continue the momentum from here on.

Although, DDPD isn’t touted to take the theatres by storm on the very first day, but still the double-digit score or to say more specifically, above 15 crores are expected from such a big ticket release. Also, the movie is enjoying a solo release with one week old Student Of The Year 2, turning out to be a weak competitor.

With all the factors working in the favour, DDPD is set for a rollicking journey and looking to achieve some milestones set by Bollywood in 2019.

Below are the records, DDPD will be looking forward to surpass:

Opening day

With 21.06 crores, periodic drama Kalank is the highest opener of 2019. Kesari (21.06 crores), Gully Boy (19.40 crores) and Total Dhamaal (16.50 crores) are at 2nd, 3rd and 4th positions, respectively. The bare minimum expectation from DDPD is to surpass Total Dhamaal, anything from there will be a bonus.

Opening weekend

Kesari is the highest weekend scorer with 78.07 crores, while Gully Boy (72.45 crores), Kalank (66.03 crores) and Total Dhamaal (62.40 crores), stands at 2nd, 3rd and 4th place, respectively. unlike Kesari (4-day weekend), Gully Boy (4-day weekend) and Kalank (5-day weekend), DDPD is enjoying a normal 3-day weekend. Though surpassing such big numbers will be a tough task, but anything could be possible if the rom-com managed to rake in a good chunk of family audiences on Saturday and Sunday.

Opening week

DDPD will have to garner really good word-of-mouth to challenge in this category. List of highest opening week grossers include Kesari (105.86 crores), Gully Boy (100.30 crores), Total Dhamaal (94.55 crores) and Kalank (76.50 crores). Out of all those above-mentioned movies, only Total Dhamaal didn’t enjoy any advantage of the auspicious occasion and extended week, but still had a sequel factor working for itself. It will be interesting to see how DDPD performs over its normal first week.

Lifetime collections

Uri: The Surgical Strike (244.06 crores) is rocking the charts of highest lifetime collections of Bollywood in 2019. Followed by Total Dhamaal (154.30 crores), Kesari (153 crores) and Gully Boy (139.38 crores). Considering Ajay Devgn successful track record, one expects DDPD to be a 100 crore earner at least, but if it manages to capitalize on its initial positive word-of-mouth, it could well race ahead of Total Dhamaal.

