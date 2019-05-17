Censor Board Of Film Certification (CBFC) has done it again! After cutting some portions, dialogues and words in the latest release De De Pyaar De, it has now suggested some cuts to the makers of Arjun Kapoor’s India’s Most Wanted.

Reportedly, CBFC has asked the makers of India’s Most Wanted to remove the mention of Lord Krishna, Gita and Quran as it can hurt religious sentiments. The film has already been in controversy for the same reason as there are some people who haven’t liked the way Lord Krishna, Gita and Quran’s reference has been made in the film.

India’s Most Wanted starring Arjun Kapoor in lead is based on five unsung heroes who go on a mission to capture India’s Osama. Interestingly, the film is based on real incidents in which India’s Most Wanted terrorist was captured by these heroes without the use of weapons.

Talking about the film and terrorism earlier, Arjun Kapoor said, “Terrorism has become a worldwide phenomenon and it has gone beyond India and Asia. It is something that has unfortunately spread so fast and this is one such story of those people that wake up every morning to protect our country.”

He further said, “We always talk about heroes of our country but there are so many unsung heroes out there whose stories haven’t been told or they haven’t shared it with someone else. So, I was really happy when this opportunity came my way. I feel that as artists, we have to do something for people of our country rather than just be entertainers. So, it’s a film that I am very proud to be part of.”

A special screening of the film was held last night which was attended by Arjun’s family and girlfriend Malaika Arora. Raj Kumar Gupta directed film is slated to release on May 24, 2019.

