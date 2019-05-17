De De Pyaar De Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Tabu, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kumud Mishra, Alok Nath, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sunny Singh, Madhumalti Kapoor, Inayat Sood, Bhavin Bhanushali

Director: Akiv Ali

Producer: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg

Expectations: Ajay Devgn has come on the big screen with De De Pyaar De after giving back to back big successes like Golmaal Again, Raid and Total Dhamaal. This is also his first collaboration with Luv Ranjan (as a producer) who earlier directed some of the most loved films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Expectations from DDPD have been high ever since the announcement and they further grew after the promos came out.

Impact: De De Pyaar De for me came out to be a disappointing film as it lacks the entertainment value. There are some moments which are genuinely funny but that doesn’t make for the overall mediocre movie watching experience. There are a lot of scenes which are supposed to make you emotional but the film fails here too. Ajay and Rakul’s chemistry is forgettable because AD looks too uncomfortable while romancing her and has zero expressions on his face. Rakul Preet looks hot. She and Jimmy Sheirgill remain the saving grace of the film.

I watched the film during Paid Previews yesterday and expected entertainment along with a message from it. Although the film delivers the right message, it didn’t provide the entertainment it promised.

It was the first show and the theater was half full which is a pretty good response as far as the opening in Mumbai is concerned (the advance booking is on the lower side).

The audience was enjoying the film but only in some portions. During Interval, I noticed three friends discussing the first half and one of them told the other while pointing out to the third one, “Are ye to so gaya tha!” (He dozed off in between) Rest of the half also didn’t provide anything of value much.

Box Office Prospects: De De Pyaar De may find it tough going at the box office after a decent to good opening/weekend. The film could struggle to find a good word of mouth and hence could start dropping in weekdays. India’s Most Wanted is another big release next Friday which will also hamper the collections.

The lifetime domestic collections of the film can be somewhere between 85-95 crores net.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!