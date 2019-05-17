De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Chennai & Hyderabad Are Promising!

De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking: Finally the anticipated rom-com, De De Pyaar De has hit the screens across the country. Featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu, in key roles, the movie is witnessing favourable reviews from critics. Given the genre, DDPD is expected to attract both youth and family audiences.

While DDPD has released today, paid previews at selected places were held yesterday night. And going by the first feedbacks from the cine-goers, the movie is expected to show a boost in the otherwise dull-looking advance sale of tickets.

Let’s take a look at the advance booking trends across the major centers of the country, to get a clear picture:

Mumbai

Shockingly, Mumbai is staying low for this musical rom-com with just 6-8% filling fast shows. The shows are expected to pick post the afternoon shows.

Delhi-NCR

Delhi-NCR region is not so different from Mumbai and showing disappointing trends of just about 10-12% shows filling swiftly, despite the factor of Ajay Devgn.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru too is showing a low buzz for the movie and on the similar lines of two big cities. With few oranges (filling fast) here and there, it’s dull all over.

Hyderabad

The city of Nizams is a bit sigh of relief for the Ajay Devgn starrer as the advance ticket sales are promising. Few houseful boards and about 20-22% shows filling fast, including all evening and night shows.

Pune, Kolkata and Chennai

Pune is all dud but expected to grow through spot bookings.

Kolkata is showing a decent buzz strictly for single screens with few houseful boards.

Chennai is very good with 37-40% fast filling shows.

