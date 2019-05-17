Cannes 2019: ‘Wonder Women’ Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & Kangana Ranaut Rule The Red Carpet!

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival will get a taste of Bollywood’s girl power this year. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut have already reached the French Riviera, and more actresses will join the gala in the days to come.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Huma Qureshi, Mallika Sherawat and Diana Penty will also be seen at the Cannes gala, where popular Indian TV actress Hina Khan has already walked the red carpet.

Known for her roles in shows like “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, Hina wore a glittery grey gown with a moderate trail and a plunging neckline, leaving social media users gaga over her look.

She will also be a speaker at the India Pavilion of the global film jamboree and will launch the first look of her film “Lines” here.

After landing in the city on Thursday, Deepika posted an Instagram video, sharing her excitement and her schedule.

“We have just landed. We have to settle in because we don’t have much time. As soon as we get into the hotel, we have to start with hair and make-up and literally a five-minute fitting. Let’s go,” Deepika said in the video in which she is seen dressed up in a white shirt teamed with jeans and a chic denim jacket.

Ahead of her Cannes trip, Deepika had asked her fans to help her choose an outfit.

“Do you think I should wear red on the red carpet? Yes, or No,” she had posted on her Instagram Story.

Priyanka will be making her debut at the Cannes festival. The actress was on flashback mode as she shared old photographs of Princess Diana, Grace Kelly and Sophia Lauren’s Cannes appearances on her social media.

Excited about the debut, Priyanka shared a video of a Chopard watch, writing “It’s time for Cannes”, making the reason behind her visit to the French Riviera apparent.

Kangana, who is here for a brand association, promises to deliver drama through her attire.

One of her looks will include a sari by Falguni and Shane Peacock. To get into shape for her Cannes look, Kangana even lost 5 kgs in 10 days as the shoot of “Panga” had required her to gain some weight on her thighs.

As for fashion icon Sonam, who has been a regular at the Cannes Film Festival, she will have elements of simplicity and elegance in her look at this year’s red carpet.

Her sister Rhea Kapoor, who often doubles up as her stylist, told IANS: “I think this year we are going to focus on simplicity and elegance… It will be more on Sonam’s personality and where she is in her life right now.

“This is a very beautiful phase of her life where she is very happy, content and emotionally secure. So, it should come across in the clothes and the looks.”

For Diana, it will be her first experience at Cannes, while Huma is going to make her second appearance.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!