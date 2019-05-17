Mom Box Office (China): Sridevi Starrer Is Already A Success; Racing Towards 100 Crore Mark!

Mom is turning out to be a huge success at the Chinese box office with almost doubling the Indian lifetime total within its first week run itself. Starring Sridevi in a lead role, the crime thriller received praises upon its release.

After taking an amazing start, Mom showed growth over the weekend and enjoyed a stable run since then. At the end of its first-week theatrical run, the Sridevi starrer has accumulated $ 9.69 million, equivalent to 67.93 crores. In coming days, the movie is expected to touch the 100 crore mark.

The movie was released in 38,500 screens in China by Zee Studios International on May 10. It opened better that Sriram Raghavan’s “AndhaDhun” in the country.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, Sridevi played a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter (essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali) who is gang raped.

The veteran actress won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role.

Five years after her English Vinglish, Sridevi gave a power-packed performance in “Mom” in 2017. She was seen in a cameo in Zero last year. The actress passed away on February 24, 2018.

Commenting on the opening numbers, Vibha Chopra, Head – Global Syndication and International Film Distribution, ZEE Entertainment, said: “We were confident that the film will be piqued well in China but these numbers have taken us by a huge surprise and left us elated. We are now optimistic of a record-breaking weekend.

