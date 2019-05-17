Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif is one B’Town couple whom millions of people wish to see together not just in the reel, but also in real life. Recently, even Atul Agnihotri & Ali Abbas Zafar admitted that they look perfect together and it’s indeed why their massive fan base keeps looking for tiny bits to associate them together. Now, Katrina has answered why she doesn’t like Salman’s Instagram posts and below’s all the scoop you need.

Today, at the song launch event for Zinda, Katrina was asked the reason behind her not liking or commenting on Salman Khan’s Instagram posts despite being socially active, as has been noticed by many fans. In fact, Salman himself was curious to know the reason behind it as he said, “waise toh sabke photos like karte ho aap” (Usually you like everybody’s pictures)

Katrina initially was a bit shook to realise that people notice this tiniest action but she mocked Salman instead as she said, “Because you need to level up your Instagram game”. Soon after, the audience along with the team burst into laughter and there captured a cute moment between them both!

All of this is only intriguing us further to witness their quirky chemistry as Bharat and Kumud but sadly, we’ll have to wait a little more for it.

Meanwhile, Salman apart from Bharat is shooting for Dabangg 3 alongside his Rajjo, Sonakshi Sinha, and has Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Alia Bhatt post that. Katrina, on the other hand, is working on Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

Bharat, also starring Jackie Shroff, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani amongst others is slated for 5th June 2019 release.

The movie is a remake of Korean film, Ode To My Father.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!