Salman Khan Is Blooming With Romance; REVEALS That He Wants Katrina Kaif To Call Him “Meri Jaan”

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Bharat is about to hit the theatres in less than a month, and fans can’t wait to see the actor’s romantic union with his leading lady, Katrina Kaif. Their real-life romance hasn’t been hidden from anybody either and Salman today just ended up terming “meri jaan” to Katrina!

Khan along with the team held a launch for the song, Zinda, which released today where he laughed indirectly saying he doesn’t want Katrina to call him “Bhaijaan”. Upon this, when Sallu bhai was promptly asked about which jaan would he want to be called, Salman said, “meri jaan”. While he couldn’t get our eyes off him that moment, we noticed Kat’s reaction and she purely was blushing! We wonder if the same old love is still blooming! What do y’all think?

There were a lot more beans spilt at the event, stick to this space to stay updated!

Bharat, which also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff amongst others is set for a June 5, 2019 release.

It’ll showcase a man’s journey through the country’s perspective and will have Salman Khan essaying multiple roles in 6 different avatars.

