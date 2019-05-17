Hina Khan Attracts Support From All Corners Over ‘Chandivali Studios’ Remark

Actress Hina Khan says she is a “proud outsider” who will continue working hard to make her own place, after a scribe commented on her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Cannes has suddenly become Chandivali Studios kya?” a magazine editor posted in an Instagram story, which drew ire from a host of TV fraternity members who supported Hina and her journey whole-heartedly.

“I was persistent, I am constant and I will be efficient again and again and again. Don’t know where I belong, don’t know if I have to, as the place doesn’t define me. Because as always I will work my a** off and I will make my own place. My promise, a proud outsider from my Chandivali Studios,” Hina tweeted.

The “Kasautti Zindagii Kay” actress made a sparkling debut at the Cannes red carpet in a gown by Lebanese designer Ziad Nakad. Known for her roles in shows like “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” and “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, Hina called it God’s sign.

“Cannes 2019. The picture is just not ‘a’ picture. God’s sign. Shining star,” she wrote alongside one of her images from the event. At the India Pavilion of the fest, Hina will also be a speaker and will launch the first look of her film “Lines”, set in the backdrop of the Kargil War.

She has many of her industry friends cheering for her.

Ekta Kapoor, the producer of “Kasautii Zindagii Kay”, in which Hina played Komolika, said: “Hina we are so proud of you.”

Filmmaker Farah Khan wrote: “I’ve shot many a times at Chandivali Studios and it’s a great place! So proud of you Hina Khan… it’s not where we come from but where we are going that matters! Have fun at Cannes Film Festival, you are probably the only one who is there for the right reasons… A film.”

Actor Karanvir Bohra slammed the scribe’s “snide” remarks and wrote: “Maybe, you had things ready for you maybe you didn’t have a humble beginning, maybe you did… But I think hobnobbing with the glitterati, you have forgotten your roots. This is the same Chandivali Studios where Shah Rukh Khan sir, Naseeruddin Shah sir, Anupam Kherji, Ekta Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput have come up the hard way and made a name for themselves.

“We all are very proud of Hina Khan and for this achievement. We all are with you girl.”

Actor Nakuul Mehta commented: “Cannes is no Chandivali Studio. It can’t ever be. Chandivali is where many TV shows, ad films and features have been shot. Some very iconic ones too. To a continued journey of evolution and breaking norms, Hina Khan. You go girl.”

Arjun Bijlani applauded Hina’s self-made journey and thanked the scribe for making her a “superstar”.

“Firstly we are all proud that Hina Khan is at the Cannes Film Festival. She has reached there on her own and yes Hina, you looked stunning.”

Actress Kavita Kaushik wrote: “Chandivali Studios holds way more talent, inspirational stories than one will ever hear from the ‘just lost weight to become an actor just like daddy’ talents! TV actors can make biggies talk like a jealous chachi (aunt). You have made us all proud.”

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit said Hina’s “journey is an inspiration to millions of girls who aspire to become actors”.

