Zinda From Bharat OUT: How To Be ‘Macho At 60’ Featuring Salman Khan 

Zinda from Bharat is finally here and we can conclude it by terming it as the best from the album till now. After exploring Salman Khan’s chemistry with Disha Patani in Slow Motion and Katrina Kaif in Chashni, there’s a little bit of everything in this song.

The song lays the base of Bharat’s (Salman Khan) childhood which gives a clear picture of Jackie Shroff’s character. The lyrics of “Zinda Hoon Main Tujhmein…” hints at Shroff not being alive in the current time-frame of the film. It surely looks grand and mind you guys, Salman in his 60s kicks the goons from a moving bike.



Talking about the “Dabangg” star’s transformation, the film’s director Ali Abbas Zafar said: “This was a difficult task and one has to be very patient with the procedure. It took almost two-and-a-half hours to transform Salman into an older avatar. He had to try over 20 different moustaches and beards for this look.”

Zafar said that Salman did an amazing job when he was told that this particular character is very important in the film. Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film “Ode To My Father”. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

