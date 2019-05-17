Tiger Shroff’s Rambo Remake To Arrive On Gandhi Jayanti 2020!

Sajid Nadiadwala’s franchise Baaghi’s third edition is expected to be released by July this year. According to the reports by a leading daily, just after this movie wraps up, Tiger Shroff will start shooting for Sylvester Stallone’s Hindi adaptation of Rambo which will be directed by Siddharth Anand and will go on floors next year on Gandhi Jayanti.

Tiger Shroff who has just worked under Dharma Productions for Student Of The Year 2 with Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria is getting praised by the B-town for their acting skills.

Siddharth in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror said, “After I complete my current film with Tiger and Hrithik (Roshan), I will start prepping for Rambo from September. Tiger will begin his prep from November-December and we will set the ball rolling in the new year, shooting both in India and abroad. The recce will begin soon. We have already locked release date, October 2, 2020.” Siddharth who also directed Bang Bang! Starring Hrithik Roshan & Katrina Kaif was also released on the same date in 2014.

Meanwhile, Siddharth has already locked the adaptation for this Hollywood franchise and said, “Rambo is primarily known for its action, but I can promise you that in my film, the story will resonate with our audience. It’s a story that needs to be told, given the present political dynamics in the country. Of course, the action will be big but like Steven Spielberg once said, ‘if it’s action without emotions the audience watches dispassionately’. So, the emotions need to be in sync with the action.”

Rambo is a four-film series based on the David Morrell novel First Blood with Stallone as John Rambo.

We have always seen Tiger doing action movies except for SOTY2, let’s hope he lives up to expectations of Rambo!

