Immediately after treating the audience with the year’s most romantic song, ‘Chashni‘ from Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared a BTS video from the sets.

The song gives us a glimpse of the passionate romance between Bharat, played by Salman, and Kumud Raina, portrayed by Katrina with picturesque backdrops.

Ali shared the BTS video on his social media and wrote, “@vaibhavi.merchant in her element #chashni#song#malta. Shot by @marcinlaskawiec @bharat_thefilm@katrinakaif @beingsalmankhan@tseries.official @atulreellife #BTS”

The song has been composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. Abhijeet Srivastava has lent his soulful voice and Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics for the song.

‘Bharat’ will trace the journey of a man spanning six decades, hence, Salman Khan will be seen sporting six varied looks through the years of his life. Earlier, the makers treated the audience with the teaser that gave glimpses into the facades of the film.

Including stellar performers like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, and Sunil Grover, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial boasts of an ensemble cast promising power-packed performances.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bharat’ is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series releasing Eid, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!