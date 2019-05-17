Kangana Ranaut’s Sister Rangoli Chandel Strikes Back On Aditya Pancholi’s ‘Defamation Case’ Video! Deets Inside

With each passing day, the controversy between Aditya Pancholi and Kangana Ranaut is only turning ugly. Yesterday there was a video released by a popular leading channel exposing Kangana Ranaut’s lawyer, who was threatening him for accusations of a rape case against him.

Rangoli Chandel has now tweeted clarifying the air and posted, “About Pancholi waking up from the grave every now and then, everyone who it may concern, it is the same complain of sexual harassment and, physical violence, house arrest and molestation that Kangana filed in 2007 which was also widely reported in media… (contd)”

“(contd)…because Kangana spoke about it in Aapki Adalat, Pancholi filed a defamation suit on her in 2017, so our lawyer who happens to be Pancholi’s friend also said you can’t stop her from speaking about her experiences….(contd)”

“(Contd)….which is being revived to fight defamation suit, there is no attempt to defame him when one states matter of fact matters as it is… hopefully not so bright bulbs will also understand ( light up now) have simplified it completely 🙏”

It all started in 2007 when Kangana filed a case of sexual harassment, physical violence, house arrest and molestation against Aditya Pancholi. The case is still being dragged by both the parties. And Aditya recently filed a defamation case against Kangana.

Well, all we can say to these two actors is if you want peace, work for justice!

