De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Ajay Devgn’s Love Drama Starts On A Fair Note!

De De Pyaar De has finally opened at the Box Office. The much-awaited Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu starrer film released today and had its paid previews yesterday.

The opening of De De Pyaar De hasn’t been really encouraging as the footfalls in the morning shows were less than expected. The rom-com film has taken an average opening of 25-30% at the Box Office today and it’s disappointing considering the star cast and genre of the film. All eyes are now on the upcoming shows of the day.

De De Pyaar De will need positive word of mouth from the movie watchers to show a jump in the upcoming shows and then over the weekend. There’s another major release titled India’s Most Wanted next Friday so DDPD will also need to be stable in weekdays to have a strong first week.

De De Pyaar De directed by Akiv Ali talks about the romance between two people with a huge age gap. The romantic comedy film also has a good dose of family drama. The film also brings the Hit Jodi of Ajay Devgn and Tabu back on the big screen. Talking about Ajay, his work ethics and stardom, Tabu had earlier said that he is one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood. She said, “He is so sincere when it comes to his work. If a shot is ready for 7:00 a.m., Ajay will make sure he is on sets at the said time, giving his 200 per cent. He has grown from strength to strength, and he is one of the most bankable and finest actors in this industry.”

Are you watching De De Pyaar De in the cinemas this weekend?

