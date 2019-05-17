Sunny Deol ROARS! “I Am Not Here For Vendetta Politics”

The BJP-Akali Dal candidate from Punjab’s Gurdaspur constituency Sunny Deol on Thursday said he has not entered politics with vendetta issues.

Addressing a series of election rallies in Batala, he said unnecessary statements were being issued against him.

He said he would not waste his time countering such statements and instead work hard towards achieving his goal on winning the seat.

The actor-turned-politician said his mind was more occupied thinking about creating employment opportunities and development of the constituency rather than indulge in mudslinging.

He appealed to the voters to vote for the candidate who cares about the future of the area.

Area legislator Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal said neither Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar nor Chief Minister Amrinder Singh could bring improvement nor initiate developmental works in the area.

The BJP-Akali Dal has fielded 62-year-old Deol from Gurdaspur, the seat represented four times by yesteryear actor Vinod Khanna, who died in April 2017 due to cancer.

Gurdaspur lies in the north of Punjab, sharing a border with Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir. The area is not as developed as other areas in Punjab.

