De De Pyaar De Box Office: Morning Occupancy Is 4th Highest Of The Year

De De Pyaar De featuring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet and Tabu opened at the Box Office today but it was a rather mediocre start for the film. The much-awaited rom-com was expected to start on a good note but it managed the occupancies of just 25-30% in morning shows.

Still, De De Pyaar De has got the 4th highest opening of this year as far as the morning occupancies are concerned. The morning occupancies of DDPD are less than Kalank, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy but more than the films like SOTY 2 and Kesari. Have a look at the morning occupancies of this year’s top openers:

1. Kalank – 42-45%

2. Gully Boy – 40-45%

3. Total Dhamaal – 30-35%

4. De De Pyaar De – 25-30%

5. Kesari – 20-25%

6. Student Of The Year 2 – 18-20%

The paid previews of the film were much better and hence there is a lot of hope that the collections will pick up in the evening and night shows.

Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu in lead. The film has earlier faced a lot of trouble initially due to #MeToo alleged actor Alok Nath also featuring it. To address the issue, Ajay Devgn had said, “When the #MeToo movement happened, I along with many of my film industry colleagues categorically expressed that I respect every single woman at the workplace and I would not stand for any unfairness or atrocity against them. Nothing about my stand has changed. “I reiterate I am extremely sensitive to the #MeToo movement. But when circumstances are beyond me, I don’t see why an attempt is being made to `single’ me out as being insensitive. This is untrue.”

