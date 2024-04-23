Crew Box Office Collection Day 25: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu & Kriti Sanon Eye 90 Crore Lifetime?

Currently, in its fourth week, Crew is managing to find an audience for itself. The week-on-week drop so far has been controlled while being just a little over 50%. The same would happen this week as well.
However, since the norm is usually a 70%-80% drop, Crew has been doing better, and that’s what has bettered its prospects of adding over and above 75 crores, which was earlier estimated to be its lifetime.
Currently, it’s trying to make its way past the 90 crore mark. It may just about happen and is basically being supported by the lean period when no new films are working and hence all the reliance is on the holdover releases.
That’s the reason why, even in the fourth weekend, the film managed to grow from 60 lakhs on Friday to almost double that, with 1.10 crore coming on Sunday. Now, even on Monday, the drop from Friday is less than 50% as 40 lakhs more has been added to the score.
As a result, this Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer has now crossed the 83 crores mark and currently stands at 83.07 crores. It will come close to 85 crores by the close of this week, and from there, it would be interesting to see how the next 5 crores are added to take it past the 90 crores mark. The film actually deserves to be in the 100 Crore Club, but then, looking at the fate of films in theatres currently, this total too is quite good as it’s the third highest for a Bollywood film in 2024.
