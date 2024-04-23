Crew Box Office Collection Day 25: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu & Kriti Sanon Eye 90 Crore Lifetime?

Currently, in its fourth week, Crew is managing to find an audience for itself. The week-on-week drop so far has been controlled while being just a little over 50%. The same would happen this week as well.

However, since the norm is usually a 70%-80% drop, Crew has been doing better, and that’s what has bettered its prospects of adding over and above 75 crores, which was earlier estimated to be its lifetime.

Currently, it’s trying to make its way past the 90 crore mark. It may just about happen and is basically being supported by the lean period when no new films are working and hence all the reliance is on the holdover releases.