Crazxy is close to concluding its box office run. The thriller drama, starring Sohum Shah, was released in theatres on February 28. It is yet to recover its budget but has finally entered the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 24.

Directed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy enjoyed massive pre-release hype due to the super success of the Tumbbad re-release. The trailer and other promos were well received. Unfortunately, it opened to mixed reviews and slowed down at the box office in the first week. There has been no revival since.

Sohum Shah starrer is adding moolah on the lower end, but the good thing is the footfalls continue to pour in despite all odds. It could have performed better had the Chhaava storm not taken over the theatre screens. In 24 days, Crazxy has made box office collections of 13.99 crores net.

It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Himesh Reshammiya’s Bass Ravi Kumar, which minted 13.78 crores at the Indian box office. Crazxy is now the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025 below:

Chhaava- 596.26 crores

Sky Force- 134.93 crores

Game Changer (Hindi)- 37.47 crores

Sanam Teri Kasam (re-release)- 35.55 crores

Deva- 33.97 crores

The Diplomat- 20.72 crores

Emergency- 20.48 crores

YJHD (re-release)- 19.09 crores

Fateh- 18.87 crores

Crazxy: 13.99 crores

Badass Ravi Kumar is now out of the top 10.

Return on investment

Sohum Shah’s film is reportedly made on a budget of 20 crores. It has managed to recover around 70% of its investment. In the next 6 days, Crazxy would be washed out of the theatres with the arrival of Salman Khan’s Sikandar. There are high chances that it would conclude its box office run as a losing affair.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

