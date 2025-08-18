Rajinikanth’s Coolie as expected witnessed a drop on its first Monday. In fact, it started witnessing a drop since Sunday itself and the Monday numbers have not opened well – be it the occupancy in the theaters or the ticket sales on BookMyShow.

On Monday, Rajinikanth‘s action biggie also starring Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and others, managed to register only 62K ticket sales on BMS from 6 AM to 3 PM. This is almost 16K tickets per hour and almost 118 tickets per minute on an average!

Coolie Box Office Day 5 Occupancy

On the fifth day, Coolie registered an occupancy of only 23.5% in the theaters, with its morning show. This is a drop of almost 48% from the previous day, Sunday, which registered 45.4% occupancy for the morning shows, for the Tamil versions.

However, a major blow has come for the Hindi version Coolie The Powerhouse, since it registered an occupancy of only 6.3% for the morning shows on Monday. Almost a drop of 64% in the theaters!

Check out the film’s Tamil and Hindi occupancy for the morning shows.

Tamil

Day 1, Thursday: 81.95%

Day 2, Friday: 63.8%

Day 3, Saturday: 46.5%

Day 4, Sunday: 45.47%

Day 5, Monday: 23.5%

Hindi

Day 1, Thursday: 25.3%

Day 2, Friday: 30.2%

Day 3, Saturday: 17.2%

Day 4, Sunday: 17.7%

Day 5, Monday: 6.3%

Coolie VS Amaran

On the first Monday, Coolie managed to register a ticket sales of only 62K. This is almost 30% of Amaran’s ticket sales on the first Monday. Meanwhile, Leo managed a ticket sales of 480K on the first Monday and the list is topped by Jailer’s 638K ticket sales on the first Monday! Hopefully, the numbers get better as the day proceeds!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

