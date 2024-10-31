Thriller movies are very sensitive subjects. If they fail to hold the audience’s interest throughout or become slightly predictable, they will surely tank at the box office. Edward Berger’s Conclave has successfully impressed the fans and is now headed to its first significant milestone. It features the Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes in the lead role. Scroll below for more.

Berger’s film features a great cast to support Fiennes in this mystery thriller, including Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini. The ratings on the Rotten Tomatoes website are remarkable. The critics gave it 93% and stated, “Carrying off papal pulp with immaculate execution and career-highlight work from Ralph Fiennes, Conclave is a godsend for audiences who crave intelligent entertainment.” The audience also loved the movie and gave it 84% on the Popcornmeter.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ralph Fiennes starrer Conclave is on #3 for the second day in a row after grossing a strong $1.1 million on Tuesday, Discount Day. It played across 1,753 theatres. The film experienced a hike of 57.9% from Monday.

Conclave has reached $8.4 million cume in the United States and in just five days. It is less than $2 million away from the $10 million milestone and will be the first significant mark for the movies. It premiered at the 51st Telluride Film Festival in August this year. The thriller was released in the US by Focus Features. The film, which was made on a modest budget of $20 million, has surpassed Francis Ford Coppola’s $120 million worth of epic failure, Megalopolis. The movie, led by Adam Driver, grossed $7.62 million at the US box office.

More about the movie –

The film’s official synopsis states, “When Cardinal Lawrence is tasked with leading one of the world’s most secretive and ancient events, selecting a new Pope, he finds himself at the center of a conspiracy that could shake the very foundation of the Catholic Church.”

Conclave, starring Ralph Fiennes, was released in the theatres on October 25.

