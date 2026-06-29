Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Update!(Photo Credit –Maddock Films/Prime Video)

Homi Adajania’s Cocktail 2 is chasing the success tag at the Indian box office. It has recovered almost 80% of its reported budget. There’s more good news as it has surpassed Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in India. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

Records a decent second weekend!

Cocktail 2 is now facing strong competition from Welcome To The Jungle as well as Main Vaapas Aaunga. It still managed to showcase a decent improvement on day 10, bringing in 5.2 crore net, as per estimates.

The total earnings in India now stand at 88.41 crore net. Rashmika Mandanna co-starrer now needs 21.59 crore more to enter the safe zone and gain the success tag.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 74.31 crore

Day 8: 4.03 crore

Day 9: 4.87 crore

Day 10: 5.20 crore

Total: 88.41 crore

Now Kriti Sanon’s 7th highest-grosser!

By surpassing Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the romantic comedy has emerged as Kriti Sanon’s 7th highest-grossing film in India. Today or by tomorrow, it will also beat Crew.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing films of Kriti Sanon at the Indian box office (net collection):

Adipurush: 289 crore Housefull 4: 206 crore Dilwale: 148 crore Tere Ishk Mein: 119.5 crore Luka Chuppi: 94.15 crore Crew: 90 crore Cocktail 2: 88.41 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore Bhediya: 65.84 crore Heropanti: 55 crore

Shahid Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film in India!

On the other hand, the spiritual sequel of Cocktail has also become Shahid Kapoor’s 3rd highest-grossing film in India. It will conclude its journey at this spot, as beating Kabir Singh will be out of reach.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor in India (net collection):

Padmaavat: 300.26 crore Kabir Singh: 278.24 crore Cocktail 2: 88.41 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore O’Romeo: 83.35 crore R…Rajkumar: 64 crore Udta Punjab: 59.6 crore Haider: 58.3 crore Kaminey: 41.3 crore Phata Poster Nikla Hero: 37.8 crore

Cocktail 2 Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget: 110 crore

India net: 88.41 crore

Budget recovery: 80.37%

India gross: 104.32 crore

Check out the day-wise collection in India and worldwide here.

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