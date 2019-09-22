Chhichhore Box Office Day 16: Bringing In Audiences In Big Numbers

Records are being set for Nadiadwala Grandson, what with Chhichhore moving up the ladder when it comes to films coming from the premium production house. On Saturday, Chhichhore jumped well all over again and brought in 5.50 crores* more. With this, the sum total of the film reads 117.80 crores*.

Now, this is special indeed for Sajid Nadiadwala as in the process, lifetime numbers of Housefull 2 [114 crores] and Housefull 3 [107.70 crores] have been left behind. That’s a huge feat indeed as Housefull is a major franchise. In fact what would be even more enticing for Nadiadwala Grandson is that they have Housefull 4 coming in just a month from now and that film is well set already to go past whatever lifetime that Chhichhore manages, hence turning out to be a great outing for all involved.

Meanwhile, other films from the production house that the Nitesh Tiwari directed affair would be aiming to surpass next are Judwaa 2 [138 crores] and Super 30 [146.10 crores]. That said, Baaghi 2 lifetime of 165 crores would remain intact. As a result, Chhichhore would most likely end up at the third slot after Kick [233 crores] and Baaghi 2.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

