Laxman Utekar’s collaboration with Maddock Films is shining bright worldwide. Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is playing in the 700 crore club globally. Unfortunately, the film has witnessed a drop in box office collections due to the ICC Champions Trophy finals. Scroll below for the global update on day 24.

Inching close to 550 crores in the domestic circuit

Chhaava has achieved a massive milestone at the Indian box office. It is now the 10th highest-grossing film in the domestic market, all languages included. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has surpassed Gadar 2, which raked in 525 crores in its lifetime.

The historical action drama deserves appreciation because it held itself well on the fourth Sunday despite the cricket fever due to the India vs. New Zealand ICC Champions trophy finals. It earned 8.43 crores on day 24, taking its domestic total to 532.99 crores net.

100 crore loading overseas!

The moment is almost here, and Bollywood will soon be blessed with its first 100 crore grosser in 2025 in the overseas circuit. Chhaava has added 1.15 crores gross to its international collections on the fourth Sunday. The total after 24 days concludes at 98.74 crores gross.

Worldwide Total

On day 24, Chhaava has accumulated gross earnings of 13.71 crores worldwide. It has witnessed an unfortunate dip of 36.43% compared to 21.57 crores gross earned on the previous day. Ideally, there should have been a jump, but the ICC Champions Trophy finals deviated the footfalls in India as well as overseas.

Check out the 24-day worldwide breakdown below:

India net- 532.99 crores

India gross- 628.92 crores

Overseas gross- 98.74 crores

Worldwide gross- 727.66 crores

Chhaava is now competing against PK at the worldwide box office. Aamir Khan starrer grossed 831.50 crores in its lifetime and is the 10th highest-grossing Bollywood film globally. Vicky Kaushal’s film is going to take some time to achieve that feat.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

