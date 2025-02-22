Chhaava is officially the first hit of Bollywood in 2025. Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna can now smile wide as their epic historical action drama has earned double of its investment. It has witnessed an earth-shattering jump in box office collections on day 9. Scroll below for the early trends!

Unimaginable Saturday

As per the early estimates flowing in, Chhaava has minted box office collections in the range of 45-46 crores on its day 9. It has witnessed a humungous jump of 87-90% compared to 24.03 crores earned on the previous day. What’s even better is that Laxman Utekar’s directorial has scored a bigger second Saturday than its first Saturday! The run has truly been glorious.

The 9-day total of Chhaava at the Indian box office will conclude around 294.31-295.31 crores. Not only has Vicky Kaushal starrer crossed the 250 crore mark like a cakewalk, but it’s inches away from the 300 crore milestone!

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Chhaava below:

Week 1: 225.28 crores

Day 8: 24.03 crores

Day 9: 45-46 crores (estimates)

Total: 294.31-295.31 crores

Over 100% profits

Chhaava is mounted on an estimated budget of 130 crores. It has made returns of around 165 crores at the box office.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

As per the calculation, the epic historical action drama has registered profits of 127% in only nine days. It is officially the first hit and first profitable film of 2025 in Bollywood. No other film including Sky Force and Deva has been able to achieve success this year.

Chhaava is expected to continue its unstoppable run until the arrival of Eid. At the current pace, it could very well clock 500 crores in its lifetime.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

