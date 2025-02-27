After 13 long days, Chhaava has witnessed its first big drop at the Indian box office. Maha Shivratri was a massive surprise as cine-goers bombarded the ticket windows. But there’s good news as Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna starrer has finally entered the 400 crore club. Scroll below for the early trends on day 14.

Second Thursday Expectations

It would have been ideal for Laxman Utekar’s directorial to match the box office collections it raked a day before the Maha Shivratri holiday. On its second Tuesday, the historical action drama added 19.23 crores to its kitty. It is to be noted that the night shows witnessed a massive boost due to the holiday.

Day 14 Early Estimates!

Unfortunately, there was almost a 32-27% dip in box office collections. As per early trends, Chhaava garnered 13-14 crores on day 14. But there’s not much to worry about as the third weekend will come into play starting tomorrow, and the earnings will witness a surge all over again.

Chhaava has officially concluded two weeks at the box office with a cumulative total of around 410.86-411.86 crores. Drumrolls, please, because Vicky Kaushal & Rashmika Mandanna starrer has officially entered the 400 crore club.

Tomorrow, Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon will be arriving in theatres. Both the Bollywood films will be dependent on early reviews. Unless the content clicks with the audience and they turn out to be a big surprise, there’s no fear of any threat.

Misses spot in top 5 among highest second Thursday collections

Chhaava had been on a record-breaking spree, surpassing many Bollywood biggies and finding its spot among the top 5 highest day-wise collections. On the second Thursday, it fell below the 15 crore mark and landed at the #6 spot.

Take a look at the top 5 highest second Thursday collections in Bollywood below:

Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 27 crores

Jawan: 21.90 crores

Stree 2: 18.20 crores

Pathaan: 17.50 crores

PK: 14.48 crores

