Check Out Ajay Devgn’s Films In The List Of Koimoi’s Most Profitable Films (Since 2013)

Ajay Devgn is on a cloud nine with his latest release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior enjoying an unprecedented run. It’s been almost a month in cinemas and the film is showing no signs of slowing down. The period drama is truly a milestone in Ajay’s career.

Speaking about our ‘Most Profitable Films’, Ajay Devgn has his 3 films under the dedicated section since it has been started i.e. in 2013. Including Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, his Golmaal Again and Raid are amongst the most profitable films.

Let’s dig into more detail of Ajay Devgn’s films in Most Profitable list:

Golmaal Again (2017)

Cost- 80 crores

Lifetime- 205.72 crores

ROI (Return On Investment)- 125.32 crores

Profit- 157.15%

Raid (2018)

Cost- 48 crores

Lifetime- 101.54 crores

ROI- 53.54 crores

Profit- 111.54%

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Cost- 125 crores

Lifetime- 255.77 crores*

ROI- 130.77 crores*

Profit- 104.61%*

(Note: In ‘Most Profitable Films’ list, we include films with a profit of 100% or more; *denotes that film is still running in theatres)

As of now, Tanhaji is the only one to enter Most Profitable list of 2020 as it is the only film rake in profits of over 100%.

From the aforementioned details, it could be seen that Ajay Devgn has only 3 films amongst the most profitable Bollywood outings since 2013 but with an interesting line up coming up, the superstar to roar at the box office.

