Not Raj & DK Or Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan’s Next To Be THIS Film?

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. Ever since fans are eagerly waiting for the romance king to announce his next film. But it looks like the wait is finally over as reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan has officially bought the rights to a Korean thriller, A Hard Day.

A certain source has been quoted by Pinkvilla revealing, “Shah Rukh and his team really loved watching the Korean thriller A Hard Day. So much so that he got his team to buy the Hindi adaptation rights for the film at a good price. If all goes well, his production house Red Chillies Entertainment will be making the film soon.”

While it is still unclear if Khan will be acting in the film or not, the portal has further quoted the source saying, “That is still unsure. He will definitely produce the film under his home banner but it’s not known if he will be acting in it. Mostly, he will get Sujoy Ghosh to direct the thriller for him.”

For the unversed, A Hard Day is a 2014 Korean thriller that revolves around a detective who accidentally kills a man with his car, and then eventually tries to hide the body in his mother’s coffin on the day of her funeral to avoid getting caught!

Meanwhile, there have been several reports of Shah Rukh Khan being a part of projects including one of Rajkumar Hirani and Raj & DK’s next. While there still is no official confirmation from King Khan or his team about his next, fans are certainly getting restless waiting!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!