After taking a start of 5.40 crores, Chandu Champion really needed to grow strong over the weekend so that at the very least it goes past the 20 crores mark. After all, it’s an expensive film and needs good theatrical business to keep it going for the next few weeks. Also, since the reports were largely good about the film, there was good possibility that growth would eventually come.

Thankfully, that did happen indeed, and with numbers jumping from 5.40 crores on Friday to 11.01 crores on Sunday, the trend clearly indicated that audiences have warmed up to the film. This is also reflected in the overall weekend numbers that have not just gone past the 20 crores mark but also a few crores up, which has resulted in the film being next just to Article 370 when it comes to opening weekend collections. The Yami Gautam starrer had accumulated 25.45 crores in its first three days and now the Kartik Aaryan film is at 24.11 crores.

This is how the Top-10 best weekends/first three days of Hindi film releases in 2024 look like:

Fighter – 93.40 crores Shaitaan – 55.13 crores Crew – 32.53 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 30.07 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 29.55 crores Article 370 – 25.45 crores Chandu Champion – 24.11 crores Munjya – 20.04 crores Yodha – 17.51 crores Mr. And Mrs. Mahi – 17.12 crores

In the last three weeks, there have been three back-to-back films making an entry into the Top 10 – Mr. And Mrs. Mahi, Munjya, and now Chandu Champion. Of course, the momentum needs to keep coming, and bigger numbers are the need of the hour since these 20-25 crore weekends keep some sort of business going, but what one wishes to see is those 40-50 crore weekends. So far, only two films have done that this year, with Fighter scoring a near-century and then Shaitaan hitting a half-century. Kalki 2898 AD arrives soon, and hopefully, that film will strike big.

Meanwhile, Chandu Champion has done well enough to consolidate its position and one waits to see where does it land once the Week One results are out.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Scores A Double-Digit Sunday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News