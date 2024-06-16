Chandu Champion, starring Kartik Aaryan, is gradually attaining the much-needed hype at the Indian box office. The film has finally managed to hit the double-digit mark on Sunday, thus giving itself a chance to shine tomorrow, on Bakri Eid. Scroll below to see how the sports drama is performing on day 3!

The sports biographical drama is based on the life of India’s first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar. The additional cast includes Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav, and Shreyas Talpade, among others in pivotal roles. It released in theatres on June 14, 2024.

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection

Kartik Aaryan has established himself as a bankable actor in Bollywood. Many of the films led by him, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety, have been successful at the box office. There were expectations that Chandu Champion would try to get closer to double-digits, but unfortunately, that did not happen because of the sports genre, which is a bit niche in itself.

Chandu Champion earned 5.40 crores on day 1, followed by 7.70 crores on the second day. The overall collections after the first two days stand at 13.10 crores.

Chandu Champion Day 3 Early Trends

As per the early trends flowing in, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has witnessed another jump and added 10-10.80 crores to its kitty on day 3. This is a further growth of about 29.87-40.25% compared to Saturday. The growth has been encouraging, and the film needs to maintain its momentum from here on.

The total collections after the conclusion of the first weekend will be between 23.10 and 23.90 crores. All eyes are now on how the film performs tomorrow, on the occasion of Bakri Eid. Even if Chandu Champion manages to earn around 8 to 8.50 crores, it’ll be a good score.

Meanwhile, the Kalki 2898 AD storm is arriving 10 days from now, and it is very well capable of stealing all the attention at the box office. So, this Kartik Aaryan starrer has time until then to fill its kitty.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (North America): Beats Fighter With 3X Pre-Sales, Set To Score The Biggest Opening By Surpassing Guntur Kaaram Like A Cakewalk!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News