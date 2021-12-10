Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has finally been released in theatres all across the country. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in leading roles, the film isn’t an exception as it has opened to the same level as most Bollywood films did in 2021.

Just like the majority of 2021’s Bollywood releases, Ayushmann and Vaani’s romantic drama too has taken a slow start if morning shows are concerned. It’s similar to Satyameva Jayate 2 and slightly lower than Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan‘s Antim.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has registered morning occupancy of 10-12% across the country. In some pockets, it’s better, while some pockets are underperforming. In cities like Mumbai and Chandigarh, the film has taken a comparatively better start in morning shows. The good thing is, the word-of-mouth is highly positive, thus giving hope of picking up towards evening.

As Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui deals with a niche subject like trans love story, one didn’t expect a flying start right from the word go. It’s more of a film dependent on mouth publicity, which will eventually work on its merits.

Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is released across 2500 screens in India.

Meanwhile, even before the release, CKA achieved an unbelievable feat. Pragya Kapoor, the producer of the film, who is known for championing the cause of eco-conservation, accomplished the endeavour to make the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer as India’s first ‘zero-waste’ feature film.

Pragya joined hands with Skarp, a firm that specializes in helping organizations adopt sustainable waste solutions for the cause, in order to bring down the wastage to zero.

Shedding light on the same, the producer said, “A film shoot produces a bizarre amount of waste and as an environmentalist, it’s important for me to cover as many grounds as possible with my work.”

(Input- IANS)

