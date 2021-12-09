‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ actor Abhishek Bajaj recalls the first day of his shoot and the reason director Abhishek Kapoor calls him ‘Duryodhan’ on the sets of the movie.

Abhishek said: “On the very first day of the shoot I walked in with 16 stitches on my hand and I had to pull a jeep. I was taken aback because I was training for my lower body but my upper body was weak because I was unable to train with 16 stitches on.”

Furthermore the actor added: “I then went to the director and told him the same and I also asked him to brief me a bit about the character to which he just said one thing ‘He is Duryodhan’ and Duryodhan is known for being mighty and powerful which my on-screen character is.”

Abhishek Bajaj made his debut with ‘Student Of The Year 2’. He was recently seen in ‘Your Honor’ Season 2 and will be seen as Sandy in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles to be released on December 10.

Previous, Abhishek had spoken about the reality show Bigg Boss 15 and its contestant Donal Bisht, who is a good friend of the actor. “Donal possesses one of the most complex yet simple characters in the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ house. She’s this interesting combination of pure innocence and strong intellect. She’s also very open about her thoughts and intent; good or bad.”, he said.

