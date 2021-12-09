After a series of single screen-friendly films that have been released since Sooryavanshi, finally, there is a core multiplex film which is arriving this Friday. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is a quintessential class-oriented film to be released in theatres after more than 20 months and now it would be the real test for youth patronising a Bollywood film on the big screen.

Back in time, such a genre of films ensured that urban centres had good footfalls to help a film sail through commercially. There was a number of 100 Crore Club films that used to keep the moolah coming in on a regular basis, especially while riding high on the multiplex screenings. Then there was a lull for 20 months due to the advent of COVID and while Sooryavanshi did bring back audiences at the multiplexes, it worked in equal measures at the single screens too. In comparison, the Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer would be relying primarily on multiplex business at major urban centres.

That should be good enough though to give Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui a start. The whole campaign of ‘problem kya hai’ has managed to give the film good visibility and traction, and that should ensure that an opening day of 4-5 crores is on the cards.

