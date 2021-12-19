After playing in theatres for 9 days, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui has crossed the 25 crores mark at the box office. Of course, one expected a lot more from the film. However, things are where they are and each and every milestone, as big or small it may be, needs to be highlighted at least since every movement counts.

The film brought in a further 1.25 crores* on Saturday and as a result, reached 25.11 crores*. A good jump today can add a further 2 crores to its total and that would be a fair progression for the film which has basically collected on the lower side right through. Yes, it did sustain to some extent during the weekdays but one has to consider the fact that a film with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor in the lead deserves higher numbers.

As has been the case, the film is collecting primarily from selected urban multiplexes. Now, these are the places where audience word of mouth could have helped the cause further. However with distraction coming in the form of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film is losing a chunk of audiences there as well, which is also reflecting on its overall collections.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

