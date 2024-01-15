Captain Miller Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Is Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram Even A Competition For This Dhanush Starrer? Stays Stable Over The Weekend!

With scoring almost 50% advance booking on day 3, Dhanush’s Captain Miller has been a dark horse during Sankranthi 2024. Fighting with all its might against Mahesh Babu’s crashed Guntur Kaaram & Prasanth Varma’s mind-blowing Hanuman, this film started on a steady note, and it’ll continue gradually as well.

Mixing the patriotic genre, including partition, with the modern style of filmmaking inspired by the Western filmmaking style, Arun Matheswaran created a perfect world that would be rejoiced by Dhanush fans.

As per the early trends, the movie has stayed stable in the similar range by collecting in the range of 7-7.50 crores on the day 3rd. This is a slight drop from the previous day, but things could go well from Monday owing to the almost positive word of mouth.

This will take Captain Miller’s box office’s 4-day total in the range of 23-24 crores. Despite the heavy competition from the other films, it’s a decent position to be in for a movie of this level after its first weekend.

While talking about Dhanush’s performance, our in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani, in his Captain Miller movie review, wrote, “There are some roles that you think about & immediately can say *this xyz actor would be perfect for playing this character.” & Captain Miller is one of the many for Dhanush. He performs like he was born to play Captain Miller. The pace results in a few dips in his character arc graph, but he overcomes every shortcoming by acting his heart out..”

