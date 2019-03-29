Captain Marvel Box Office Collections: Has A Successful 3rd Week; On The Verge Of Folding Up!

Captain Marvel Box Office Collections: After having a great 2018 at the box office, even the year 2019 has been rocking so far. Not only Bollywood films, but even Hollywood films are doing good too. The recently released film Captain Marvel is doing great business at the box office.

We have seen in the past too, the superhero films have always worked with the Indian audiences and even this Brie Larson starrer is getting all the love.

Captain Marvel is in its 3rd week, and it has collected a whopping amount of 82.80 crores* at the Indian box office till date. Well, despite other releases like Kesari and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Captain Marvel is surviving the storm at the box office. It will be interesting to see how the film perform in its lifetime collections.

Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson is a huge fan of India and says she loves all the colours of the country.

“I loved India. I got to travel a little bit. Kerala has a lot of fish and coconut chutney, so good. And pickle, I can eat a lot of pickle,” Larson said.

“There’s just a lot of colour and brightness and a lot of dancing,” added the actress, who had earlier shot romantic comedy musical film “Basmati Blues” in India.

She had previously shared her admiration for the country through Instagram back in 2016.

She opened about her India trip in an interview to Star Sports India, read a statement.

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel introduces the MCU’s first stand-alone, female-franchise title character, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel, essayed by Larson.

