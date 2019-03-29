Koimoi Power Index: Akshay Kumar Enters Top 3 Alongside Salman Khan & Aamir Khan In Star Ranking

Apart from the big screen appearance with Kesari, Akshay Kumar fans have got one more reason to rejoice. With the periodic action-drama crossing the 100 crore mark, the actor has managed to make it into the top 3 in Koimoi’s Bollywood Box Office Power Index, next to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

In case, you are planning to watch Kesari in theatres and want to enjoy exclusive cashback, click here.

Akshay Kumar toppled Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, to grab a 3rd spot in the star ranking. He is only next to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The actor now stands at the total of 1100 points, given his eleven 100 crore movies- Kesari, 2.0 (Hindi), Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Jolly LLB 2, Rustom, Housefull 3, Airlift, Holiday, Rowdy Rathore and Housefull 2.

Akshay Kumar toppled Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, to grab a 3rd spot in the star ranking. He is only next to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The actor now stands at the total of 1100 points, given his eleven 100 crore movies- Kesari, 2.0 (Hindi), Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Jolly LLB 2, Rustom, Housefull 3, Airlift, Holiday, Rowdy Rathore and Housefull 2.

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn are at the 4th and 5th spot, respectively. Although both the actors share an equivalent 1000 points, Khan is placed above Devgn considering two 200 crore movies (Chennai Express and Happy New Year).

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Rank 100 Crs Pts 200 Crs Pts 300 Crs Pts Overseas Pts Total 1. Salman Khan 800 400 900 100 2200 2. Aamir Khan 200 400 600 250 1450 3. Akshay Kumar 1100 0 0 0 1100 4. Shah Rukh Khan 500 400 0 100 1000 5. Ajay Devgn 800 200 0 0 1000 6. Ranveer Singh 300 200 300 50 850 7. Ranbir Kapoor 300 0 300 0 600 8. Hrithik Roshan 300 200 0 0 500 9. Varun Dhawan 400 0 0 0 400 10. Shahid Kapoor 0 0 300 50 350 11. John Abraham 200 0 0 0 200 12. Vicky Kaushal 0 200 0 0 200 13.Tiger Shroff 100 0 0 0 100 14. Ayushmann Khurrana 100 0 0 0 100 15. Sushant Singh Rajput 100 0 0 0 100 16. Rajkummar Rao 100 0 0 0 100 17. Kartik Aaryan 100 0 0 0 100 18. Sunny Singh 100 0 0 0 100 19. Sidharth Malhotra 100 0 0 0 100 20. Arjun Kapoor 100 0 0 0 100 21. Farhan Akhtar 100 0 0 0 100 22. Saif Ali Khan 100 0 0 0 100

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!