Koimoi Power Index: Akshay Kumar Enters Top 3 Alongside Salman Khan & Aamir Khan In Star Ranking

Apart from the big screen appearance with Kesari, Akshay Kumar fans have got one more reason to rejoice. With the periodic action-drama crossing the 100 crore mark, the actor has managed to make it into the top 3 in Koimoi’s Bollywood Box Office Power Index, next to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.
Akshay Kumar toppled Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, to grab a 3rd spot in the star ranking. He is only next to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The actor now stands at the total of 1100 points, given his eleven 100 crore movies- Kesari, 2.0 (Hindi), Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Jolly LLB 2, Rustom, Housefull 3, Airlift, Holiday, Rowdy Rathore and Housefull 2.
As of now, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn are at the 4th and 5th spot, respectively. Although both the actors share an equivalent 1000 points, Khan is placed above Devgn considering two 200 crore movies (Chennai Express and Happy New Year).
Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking
- 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
- 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
- 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
- Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
- In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film
|Rank
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|1. Salman Khan
|800
|400
|900
|100
|2200
|2. Aamir Khan
|200
|400
|600
|250
|1450
|3. Akshay Kumar
|1100
|0
|0
|0
|1100
|4. Shah Rukh Khan
|500
|400
|0
|100
|1000
|5. Ajay Devgn
|800
|200
|0
|0
|1000
|6. Ranveer Singh
|300
|200
|300
|50
|850
|7. Ranbir Kapoor
|300
|0
|300
|0
|600
|8. Hrithik Roshan
|300
|200
|0
|0
|500
|9. Varun Dhawan
|400
|0
|0
|0
|400
|10. Shahid Kapoor
|0
|0
|300
|50
|350
|11. John Abraham
|200
|0
|0
|0
|200
|12. Vicky Kaushal
|0
|200
|0
|0
|200
|13.Tiger Shroff
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|14. Ayushmann Khurrana
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|15. Sushant Singh Rajput
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|16. Rajkummar Rao
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|17. Kartik Aaryan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|18. Sunny Singh
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|19. Sidharth Malhotra
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|20. Arjun Kapoor
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|21. Farhan Akhtar
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
|22. Saif Ali Khan
|100
|0
|0
|0
|100
