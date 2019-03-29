Koimoi Power Index: Akshay Kumar Enters Top 3 Alongside Salman Khan & Aamir Khan In Star Ranking

Apart from the big screen appearance with Kesari, Akshay Kumar fans have got one more reason to rejoice. With the periodic action-drama crossing the 100 crore mark, the actor has managed to make it into the top 3 in Koimoi’s Bollywood Box Office Power Index, next to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Akshay Kumar toppled Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, to grab a 3rd spot in the star ranking. He is only next to Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. The actor now stands at the total of 1100 points, given his eleven 100 crore movies- Kesari, 2.0 (Hindi), Gold, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Jolly LLB 2, Rustom, Housefull 3, Airlift, Holiday, Rowdy Rathore and Housefull 2.

As of now, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn are at the 4th and 5th spot, respectively. Although both the actors share an equivalent 1000 points, Khan is placed above Devgn considering two 200 crore movies (Chennai Express and Happy New Year).

Here’s How We Calculate Star Ranking

  • 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
  • 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
  • 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
  • Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
  • In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Star’s Respective Film

Rank100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
1. Salman Khan8004009001002200
2. Aamir Khan2004006002501450
3. Akshay Kumar11000001100
4. Shah Rukh Khan50040001001000
5. Ajay Devgn800200001000
6. Ranveer Singh30020030050850
7. Ranbir Kapoor30003000600
8. Hrithik Roshan30020000500
9. Varun Dhawan400000400
10. Shahid Kapoor0030050350
11. John Abraham200000200
12. Vicky Kaushal020000200
13.Tiger Shroff100000100
14. Ayushmann Khurrana100000100
15. Sushant Singh Rajput100000100
16. Rajkummar Rao100000100
17. Kartik Aaryan100000100
18. Sunny Singh100000100
19. Sidharth Malhotra100000100
20. Arjun Kapoor100000100
21. Farhan Akhtar100000100
22. Saif Ali Khan100000100

