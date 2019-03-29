Kesari Box Office: Akshay Kumar Beats Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy To Record Highest First Week Of 2019

Kesari Box Office: Holi release, Kesari, is turning out to be a money spinner at the box office. The movie featuring Akshay Kumar in the lead, is based on one of the bravest battles fought in the history, Battle Of Saragarhi. After touching the 100 crore mark yesterday, the movie has beaten Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy to clock highest first week of 2019. (In case, you are planning to watch Kesari in theatres and want to enjoy exclusive 50/- cashback, click here).

After breaking several records of 2019, Kesari is continuing its winning streak by garnering one more achievement in the kitty. With a collection 105.86 crores, the periodic action-drama has overtaken Gully Boy’s 100.30 crores in its extended (8-day) first week.

Gully Boy released on Valentine’s Day, too enjoyed an extended first week of 8 days.

Kesari has already achieved the highest opening, highest weekend and highest first 7 days collections of 2019.

From being an action hero to comedy king and now as Bollyood’s poster boy of patriotism, actor Akshay Kumar says he has still many more areas to explore.

“I have a long way to go. I want to do a lot and I will keep on working hard.

I don’t want to stop at one point or have only one kind of image. There are many images of mine which I still have to discover, Akshay told media while promoting Kesari.

Before Kesari, Akshay has tried his hand at several patriotic themes and social issues such as Gold, Rustom , Padman and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!