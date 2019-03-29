Pahlaj Nihalani BLASTS Kangana Ranaut: “I Have A Lot Of Things To Play With Her”

Kangana Ranaut is known for swaying the ‘Queen of controversy’ tag without any hesitation. While many people bash her for the blunt comments, a large section of the audience admires her for the straightforward and daredevil nature. Recently, the actress alleged former CBFC (Central Board Of Film Certification) chief Pahlaj Nihalani, to which the latter has finally reacted.

In an exclusive interview with Mid-Day, Kangana Ranaut stated, “Pahlaj Nihalani had offered me a film called I Love You, Boss. They had a photo-shoot where they gave me a robe to wear and no undergarments. So I just had a satin robe for a show-girl pose, from which I had to stick my leg out, coming out of darkness. They should at least have given some tapes. I was supposed to play a young girl lusting after her middle-aged boss. So it was a soft-porn sort of character. And I had this epiphany that I can’t do this.”

Now, Pahlaj Nihalani has taken a dig at the actress in a talk with Cineblitz. He refuted all the allegations by stating, “I had spent one-and-a-half crore on that picture advertisement and shot for three songs. She did the reading post the photoshoot, but with my advertisement and the poster, she got Mahesh Bhatt’s film (Gangster) and backed out of my film as she requested me to let her do Gangster as we were under a three-movie deal. She should not play with me, otherwise, I have a lot of things to play with her.”

Further clearing the air about the movie Kangana mentioned, the former CBFC chief also informed that he approached Big B for a role. “It was a youth film; she was married in that movie. I had approached Amitabh Bachchan for that role. It was on the lines of Cheeni Kum. I gave the narration to Amitji too; he pulled out due to him already doing something similar. It was never a porn film and neither am I interested in those kinds of movies,” adds Pahlaj.

