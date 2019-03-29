Box Office Updates: Badla Does Very Well Right Through The Week, Luka Chuppi Gets Another Week, MKDNH Is A Disaster

Box Office Updates: Badla did quite well right through the week by showing good stability. That is commendable given the fact that Kesari was the major release of the week and raked in over 100 crore.

Still, Badla held on and now stands at 79.19 crore*. The film is still running in theatres and it can well be expected that it would touch the 80 crore mark by the time the weekend is through.

Luka Chuppi is now collecting bonus numbers as the job has already been done with the Superhit status been attained. It had numbers trickling in during the weekdays as well and now the total stands at 90.90 crore*. The film’s shows have further reduced due to arrival of Junglee and Notebook, and hence it would be interesting to see if footfalls still continue for this Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer.

As for the new release of the week, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, it has turned out to be a Disaster at the Box Office. The film neither took an opening, nor did it interest audience in weekdays to follow. As a result, mere 2 crore* came for the film and it would hardly be in the running in week to come either.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: All collections as production and distribution sources.

Planning to watch these movies in theaters? We’ve got you covered. Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!