In a course of more than a decade, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah has gathered a tremendous fan following across the country. While the news of Disha Vakani aka Daya’s replacement has left the viewers heartbroken, the producer Asit Kumarr Modi stated there’s no other option but to opt out for another face.

After the producer hinted about Disha Vakani’s replacement during a talk with Times Of India, the actress has now broken her silence with a sweet gesture. Disha shared a throwback picture from her wedding on an Instagram account.

The picture from wedding features Disha as a bride standing next to her husband and Asit Kumarr Modi is seen performing rituals for the couple. She captioned it as, “Love this picture”. Expectedly, the post was flooded with the fan comments requesting her to make a comeback.

Looks like the beloved actress has proclaimed that irrespective of her return in the show, all is well between her and the producer.

Recently, while talking to Times Of India, the producer stated, “Daya’s character is one of the important roles and we can’t let her to be away from the show for such a long time. Daya is loved by people and audience want to see her. As far as Disha is concerned, we always supported her and have given her enough time to focus on her family life. We supported her when she wanted to be with her baby. She has been on a break for almost one and a half year now. We can’t keep waiting, if she is willing to come she is more than welcome, but we have to take a call soon.”

