Brahmastra Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer have been in the headlines ever since it was announced in 2014. Fans have been waiting for the film to release with bated breath. The marketing and promotion strategy of the film left no stone unturned and created much-needed hype.

Advertisement

Needless to say, the efforts did pay off. As Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy action-adventure film had a massive opening of Rs 37 crores on Friday including 5 crores from the South. The weekend collection too was recorded staggering Rs 83 crores. However, Monday’s collection saw an expected dip collecting Rs 16 crores.

Advertisement

Brahmastra minted around 14-15 crore* on the fifth day of its release at the ticket windows. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer achieved an impressive feat by collecting 150 crores at the box office in just five days thereby reviving the ravaged box office. The film also managed to collect around Rs 10-11 crores on day 6.

Ayan Mukherji’s film collection now stands around Rs 160-162 crores, and as per the early trends flowing in, the fantasy action adventure would bring in Rs 9-10 crores more. This means the film is not far away from entering the 200-crore club.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer has ended the dry spell at the Hindi box office which was a long-awaited one. The film continues to make strides at the ticket windows despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and the audience. While the story and dialogues lacked depth, Brahmastra’s VFX was praiseworthy and some critics even claimed that Bollywood can finally compete with Hollywood.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia the ensemble cast includes Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy, and Dimple Kapadia.

Must Read: Brahmastra Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): 200 Crore Club – Loading Soon For Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Starrer!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram