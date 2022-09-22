Brahmastra Box Office Day 14 (Early Trends): Ayan Mukherji’s magnum opus starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Amitabh Bachchan has successfully ended Bollywood’s dry spell and is setting cash registers ringing ever since released on September 9.

The fantasy adventure film, which has been released in multiple languages, has been performing above expectations since its release despite having mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. The film was appreciated for its extensive appearances of superstars and VFX. Word of mouth and marketing seemingly worked wonders for the film.

Brahmastra received a thunderous response at the box office collecting more than 150 cores in five days and crossing 200 crores in just 10 days. However, the film saw a slight drop in collections during the weekdays, Ayan Mukherji’s ambitious project is expected to pick up momentum during the weekend again.

So far Ranbir Kapoor-led film has managed to earn around Rs 229-231 crores (all languages). Going by early trends, the film earned 3.25-3.75 cr (all languages) on day 14. Even though the film is sailing at the lower side of the ticket windows, it’s just calm before the Friday storm.

National Cinema Day is being observed on September 23 and the ticket rates have been dropped to Rs 75. Owing to this, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has sold more tickets than its opening day collection of Rs 6.82 crores (Hindi) from advance booking so far.

It goes on to say that Ayan Mukherji‘s film is all set to shatter all the box office records this Friday and the third weekend. The film is all set to overtake The Kashmir Files and RRR collections in a matter of a few days.

(Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.)

