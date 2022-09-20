Brahmastra Box Office Day 12 (Early Trends): Ayan Mukherji’s fantasy adventure film starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is seeing a roaring success at the box office and breaking all the records. The film collected more than 150 cores in five days and crossed 200 crores in just 10 days.

Advertisement

The film came at a time when the box office was ravaged by back-to-back Bollywood disasters. The fantasy adventure film seemingly revived the box office and went on to become the second highest Hindi film in 2022 after The Kashmir Files.

Advertisement

Brahmastra is still going strong at the ticket windows after stupendous success during the second weekend. Ayan Mukherji’s film reportedly earned around Rs 4-5 crores on the second Monday and as per the early trends flowing in, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer has earned around Rs 3.5-4 crores at the ticket windows on day 12.

Since National Cinema Day is being observed on September 23 with ticket rates dropped to Rs 75, the film is expected to attract huge footfalls over the weekend. The film is just flexing up its muscles now.

Having made on the budget of 410 crores, Ayan Mukherji’s film has churned out nearly Rs 212 crores (Domestic collection) in 10 days and is expected to touch the 300-320 crores mark in its ending run. The global run of the film also brought in big numbers. Going by the performance of the film, it will cross The Kashmir Files lifetime collection in the third week and then target Rajamouli’s RRR on its fourth weekend.

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles with Shah Rukh Khan making a memorable cameo. The film is widely appreciated for its visual effects but it fell short of dialogue and weak script.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Brahmastra Beating The Kashmir Files At Worldwide Box Office: “Karan Johar Ji, Aap Kya Cheeze Ho Yaar”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram