Box-Office: Will Ayushmann Khurrana Hit The Rs 200 Crore Mark In October With AndhaDhun & Badhaai Ho?

Box-Office: The month of October saw the release of two Ayushmann Khurrana films, AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho and needless to say, both the films won over the audience and critics alike. AndhaDhun, that released on 5th October 2018 is still going strong at the Box-Office with the total collections having crossed the Rs 50.00 crore mark in the domestic belt. The film opened at Rs 2.35 crore at the Box-Office, however owing to positive reports the biz escalated every passing day and resulted in a strong trend. As things stand today, the movie is looking to end its run at the ticket window at collections in the range of Rs 70 to 75 crore, which is nothing but phenomenal for the genre, star-cast and budget.

The Sriram Raghavan directorial has attained the “Super Hit” tag from the trade and in terms of ROI, is the biggest hit for director, Sriram Raghavan and second biggest for Ayushmann Khurrana after Vicky Donor. Thriller as a genre has a limited audience in India, and the audience of AndhaDhun will be exhausted by the time it ends the run and the footfalls for the film will be in the range of 55 to 60 Lakhs. The second release for Ayushmann Khurrana this month is Badhaai Ho. The quirky social comedy took a promising start of Rs 7.29 crore at the Box-Office. Owing to positive reports, the biz jumped substantially on the second day, especially in the Northern Belt of India as the film raked in Rs 11.67 crore taking the 2 Day total to Rs 18.96 crore. Given the audience reports, the four days extended weekend of the film will be anywhere between Rs 38 crore and 42 crore, and the film has already emerged a Super-Hit.

The movie stands a solid chance to make an entry in the Rs 100 crore club in India thereby becoming the fourth surprise Rs 100 crore grosser this year after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Raazi and Stree. Badhaai Ho might also become the first Rs 100 crore earner for Ayushmann Khurrana and this would be a well-deserved feat given the fact that the actor has consistently associated himself with out of the box subjects that are weaved into a commercial story telling pattern. Khurrana would also become one of the very few actors in the history of Bollywood to have delivered two Super-Hit films in a span of merely 14 days. Another interesting feat is that Badhaai Ho is the fourth consecutive successful film for Ayushmann Khurrana, the other three being Bareily Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savadhan and AndhaDhun.

The Box-Office is unpredictable and an accepted film can run for weeks to come and rake in some unprecedented numbers. No amount of competition can impact the biz of a film that has found acceptance from the audience. And with two films i.e. AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho winning the audience heart, an interesting question crossed our head i.e. will the combined total of these two Ayushmann Khurrana film cross the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic Box-Office? Well, as of now its quite possible, as Badhaai Ho is certain to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in India, however it will be only by next Friday i.e. 26th October, that we will get to know about the possibility of combined biz cross double century mark. What do you guys think? Let us know!