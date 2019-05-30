Box Office Updates: De De Pyaar De Is Continuing To Collect, PM Narendra Modi Follows

Box Office Updates: De De Pyaar De is continuing to collect as Wednesday was decent too for the film, what with 2.23 crores been accumulated. The Akiv Ali directed film has collected 82.42 crores so far, though the merits of the film warranted that by now 90 crores is comfortably crossed.

The film is working primarily at the urban centres and rest assured when it will arrive on the digital medium, it would have added audience for itself. As for the satellite, while Ajay Devgn starrers traditionally do quite well there, it would be interesting to see how family audiences pick this one for a viewing.

PM Narendra Modi is seeing footfalls trickling in as well, albeit on a lower side. Still, the fact that collections are still there have ensured that the Vivek Oberoi starrer would cover some sort of distance at least. On Wednesday, the film brought in 1.71 crores which has propelled the overall score to 17.90 crores. A lot would depend on the second weekend hold for the film if it were to break even eventually.

India’s Most Wanted is basically closing through the week as Wednesday numbers were low too at 0.65 crores*. The Raj Kumar Gupta directed film currently stands at 11.11 crores* and some more numbers may come in today. Post that it would have a bit of footfalls at select screens where it stays before Bharat arrives mid-week on Eid.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

